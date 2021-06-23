Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Key Developments, Future Products, Marketing Strategy And Strategically Analyzed Facts

This market research report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. This report also provides the complete overview of the market, covering various aspects such as product definition, market segmentation, and the prevailing vendor landscape. With the systematic and comprehensive market research study, this market research report provides the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing for this industry. It gives better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. This market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 60.54 billion by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 14.33% forecast To 2026. Increase demand of the UAV in military is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Leading Players operating in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market are:

3D Robotics,

Aerovironment,

BAE Systems.,

Elbit Systems,

General Atomics,

Israel Aerospace Industries,

Thales Group,

Boeing

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Cyient Solutions & Systems Pvt. Ltd announced the launch of their new unmanned aerial system – the WanderB Vertical Take-off & Landing UAV. They are specially designed so that it can be used for military, peacekeeping, low-intensity conflict resolution, disaster management and commercial applications.

In November 2018, China launched a pilot traffic management program for unmanned aerial vehicle which will offer a new platform for UAV management. They will also provide services like quick approval of flight applications, real-time flight paths, quick verification of identities and information broadcasting.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of unmanned aerial vehicles for photography, hobbyist, agriculture and surveillance applications is driving the growth of market.

Rise in their demand across the developing nations.

Market Restraints:

The cost of the UAV is the major factor restraining the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market.

Market Segmentation

By Type (Fixed- Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs, Hybrid VTOL UAVs), Applications (Military, Civil & Commercial. Homeland Security, Consumer), Class (Small UAVs, Tactical UAVs, Strategic UAVs, Special Purpose UAVs), System (UAV Platforms, UAV Payloads, UAV Data Links, UAV Ground Control Stations, UAV Launch and Recovery Systems), Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated UAVs, Semi-Autonomous UAVs, Fully-Autonomous UAVs), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), MTOW (<25 Kilograms, 25-150 Kilograms, >150 Kilograms), Geography

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Type

7 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market, By Organization Size

8 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

