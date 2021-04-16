Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) market are also predicted in this report.

Unified communications as a service (UCaaS) is a category of “as a service” or “cloud” delivery mechanisms for enterprise communications. Similar to platform as a service (PaaS, where data center capacity is made available to an enterprise on a consumption model from a service provider), with UCaaS, unified communications services can be made available from the cloud to enterprises.

Leading Vendors

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

Google LLC (California, United states)

Avaya,Inc.(California, United States)

Metaswitch Networks Ltd (London Borough of Enfield, United Kingdom)

ALElnternational (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

AT&T, Inc.(Texas, United states)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Ottawa, Canada)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Cisco System, Inc .(California, United States)

Polycon, Inc.(California , United states)

Genesys (California, United states)

IntelePeer Cloud Communications (California, United States)

By application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunication

IT-enabled Services

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) can be segmented into:

Conferencing

Collaboration Platforms and Applications

Voice and Telephony

Messaging

Mobile

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

​Target Audience:

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) industry associations

Product managers, Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) potential investors

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) key stakeholders

Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market?

