Global Underwater Drone Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- AUV
- ROV
The segment of ROV holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 83.62%.
Segment by Application
- Underwater Shooting
- Fishing
- Education
- Other
The underwater shooting holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 75.99% of the market share.
By Company
- PowerVision
- CHASING
- Geneinno
- QYSEA
- Blueye Robotics
- Robosea
- Shenzhen Vxfly
- Aquarobotman
- Notilo Plus
- Navatics
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Underwater Drone Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Underwater Drone
1.2 Underwater Drone Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Underwater Drone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 AUV
1.2.3 ROV
1.3 Underwater Drone Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Underwater Drone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Underwater Shooting
1.3.3 Fishing
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Underwater Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.4.2 Global Underwater Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5 Global Underwater Drone Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Underwater Drone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5.3 Europe Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5.5 China Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
1.5.5 Japan Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Underwater Drone Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.2 Global Underwater Drone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)
2.3 Underwater Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
