Global Underwater Drone Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

AUV

ROV

The segment of ROV holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 83.62%.

Segment by Application

Underwater Shooting

Fishing

Education

Other

The underwater shooting holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 75.99% of the market share.

By Company

PowerVision

CHASING

Geneinno

QYSEA

Blueye Robotics

Robosea

Shenzhen Vxfly

Aquarobotman

Notilo Plus

Navatics

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Underwater Drone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Underwater Drone

1.2 Underwater Drone Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Underwater Drone Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 AUV

1.2.3 ROV

1.3 Underwater Drone Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Underwater Drone Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Underwater Shooting

1.3.3 Fishing

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Underwater Drone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.4.2 Global Underwater Drone Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5 Global Underwater Drone Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Underwater Drone Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5.3 Europe Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5.5 China Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

1.5.5 Japan Underwater Drone Estimates and Forecasts (2016–2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Underwater Drone Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)

2.2 Global Underwater Drone Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016–2021)

2.3 Underwater Drone Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Unde

