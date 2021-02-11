Global Underwater Camera Market Grow at a CAGR of 15.6% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Underwater Camera Market by Product (Mirrorless, Compact, Digital Single Lens Reflex), Application (Commercial, Personal), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The underwater camera market is expected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2019 to USD 15.30 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. North America region holds the largest market share due to the high number of adventure enthusiasts and the growing inclination of the population towards water sports like scuba diving, snorkeling, and rafting. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing spending capacity and a large number of consumers. In the region, Maldives, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to drive the market due to rising tourist destinations’ awareness.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Brinno Inc., Olympus Corporation, GoPro Inc., Sony Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd., Canon Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Subsea Tech, Garmin Ltd., Steinsvik, and Ocean Systems, Inc. In August 2019, the a6100 and a6600 mirrorless digital cameras and the interchangeable lens was launched by Sony Corporation that offers autofocus speed and accuracy solutions for underwater photographers.

The product segment includes mirrorless, compact, and digital single-lens reflex. The mirrorless underwater camera segment holds the largest market share due to the camera’s portability; the absence of mirrors makes them lighter in weight and is cheaper than other cameras. The application segment includes commercial and personal. The commercial segment is further classified into media & entertainment, education & research institutes, underwater sports, and others. The personal application segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing adoption of underwater cameras by individuals to capture their own underwater experiences. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The online segment holds the largest market share, owing to raising awareness about the benefits of purchasing products online and increasing internet penetration.

The factors influencing the market growth are the growing number of young people opting for adventure tours, the increase in the number of internet users across the globe, the growing adoption of mobile devices, and the growing demand for the underwater camera for personal use. The factors restraining the market growth are lack of awareness among individuals and the high cost of the products.

