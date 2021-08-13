Global Ultraviolet-Visible Spectroscopy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is expected to grow from $0.95 billion in 2020 to $1.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to growing application and use of UV/visible spectroscopy in pharmaceutical & biotechnology environmental screening and other applications. The technological advancements and increasing need for food analysis and quality products is also adding to the growth of the market. The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is expected to reach $1.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market consists of sales of ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy devices. Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy is a method used to measure light absorbance in the ultraviolet and visible ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum. These devices find their application in analytical chemistry for the quantitative determination of different analytes, such as transition metal ions, highly conjugated organic compounds, and biological macromolecules.

The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market are Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Buck Scientific, Bruker Corporation, Mettler-Toledo, Cole-Parmer, GBC Scientific Equipment, Hach Company, HORIBA. Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Analytik Jena, GBC Scientific Equipment, Biochrom, Ametek Process Instruments, Cecil Instrument, and GE Healthcare.

The global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market is segmented –

1) By Instrument type: Single-Beam System, Double-Beam System, Array Based System, Handheld System

2) By Application: Industrial Applications, Physical Chemistry Studies, Life Science Studies, Environmental Studies, Academic Applications, Life Science Research And Development, Quality Assurance And Quality Control

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Agriculture And Food Industries, Environmental Testing Labs

The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market report describes and explains the global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

