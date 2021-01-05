Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2019 to 2026||Ecolab,GERMITEC, Parker Laboratories Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, CS Medical LLC

The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. The Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Market currently, and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 315.70 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1441.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in ultrasound probe disinfection market are Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel, Ecolab,GERMITEC, Parker Laboratories Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, CS Medical LLC, Virox Technologies Inc, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Metrex Research LLC., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Canon Inc., announced that they had planned to acquire Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; turning it into a subsidy with the approvals already received from the regulatory authorities. This acquisition is aimed at combining the product portfolio and imaging capabilities of both the companies.

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had established an agreement for the acquisition of EPD Solutions, with the acquisition helping in expanding imaging products and solutions portfolio.

Segmentation: Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

By Product

(Instruments,Automated Reprocessors,UV-C Disinfectors,Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations,Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets,Consumables)

Disinfectants (By Formulation)

(Disinfectant Wipes,Disinfectant Liquids,Disinfectant Sprays)

Disinfectants (By Type)

(High-Level Disinfectants,Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfectants,Detergents,Enzymatic Detergents,NonEnzymatic Detergents,Services)

By Process

(High-Level Disinfection,Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection)

By Type of Probe

(Linear Transducers,Convex Transducers,Phased Array Transducers,Endocavity Transducers,Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers,Others,Pencil Transducers,Concave Transducers,Sector Transducers)

By End-User

(Hospitals.Diagnostic Imaging Centers.Maternity Centers.Ambulatory Care Centers.Academic & Research Institutes.Others.Physiotherapists,Independent Associations,Government Organizations,Sports Academies)

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of ultrasound imaging practices and procedures are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing incidences of health-care associated infections (HCAI) caused due to the improper reprocessing and disinfection is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of automated probe reprocessors and disinfection procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption of automated probe reprocessors instead of manual disinfecting is also expected to restrain the market growth

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Market Landscape

Part 04: Market Sizing

Part 05: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

