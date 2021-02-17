 Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Estimated To Expand At A Robust CAGR By 2026||Virox Technologies Inc, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Metrex Research LLC

Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 315.70 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1441.10 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising number of ultrasound imaging practices and the need for proper disinfection of ultrasound probes.

Key Market Competitors: Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in ultrasound probe disinfection market are Nanosonics, CIVCO Medical Solutions, Tristel, Ecolab, GERMITEC, Parker Laboratories Inc., Schülke & Mayr GmbH, CS Medical LLC, Virox Technologies Inc, STERIS plc, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US LLC., Metrex Research LLC., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, and Hitachi Medical Systems Europe.

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of ultrasound imaging practices and procedures are expected to drive the market growth

Increasing incidences of health-care associated infections (HCAI) caused due to the improper reprocessing and disinfection is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of automated probe reprocessors and disinfection procedures is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption of automated probe reprocessors instead of manual disinfecting is also expected to restrain the market growth

Recent Development

In December 2016, Canon Inc., announced that they had planned to acquire Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation; turning it into a subsidy with the approvals already received from the regulatory authorities. This acquisition is aimed at combining the product portfolio and imaging capabilities of both the companies

In June 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced that they had established an agreement for the acquisition of EPD Solutions, with the acquisition helping in expanding imaging products and solutions portfolio

Segmentation: Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market

By Product

(Instruments,Automated Reprocessors,UV-C Disinfectors,Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations,Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets,Consumables)

Disinfectants (By Formulation)

(Disinfectant Wipes,Disinfectant Liquids,Disinfectant Sprays)

Disinfectants (By Type)

(High-Level Disinfectants,Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfectants,Detergents,Enzymatic Detergents,NonEnzymatic Detergents,Services)

By Process

(High-Level Disinfection,Intermediate/Low-Level Disinfection)

By Type of Probe

(Linear Transducers,Convex Transducers,Phased Array Transducers,Endocavity Transducers,Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers,Others,Pencil Transducers,Concave Transducers,Sector Transducers)

By End-User

(Hospitals.Diagnostic Imaging Centers.Maternity Centers.Ambulatory Care Centers.Academic & Research Institutes.Others.Physiotherapists,Independent Associations,Government Organizations,Sports Academies)

By Geography

(North America,South America,Europe,Asia-Pacific,Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

