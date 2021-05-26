Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market Study- Future Trends & Developments Revenue by Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis , Forecast (2020-2025). The Global Ultrasound Image Analysis Software Market is expected to grow from USD 589.90 Million in 2020 to USD 1,289.03 Million by the end of 2025 at CAGR of 15.03%

Market Growth: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has a high positive impact on the growth of the ultrasound image analysis software market. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to affect clinical urgency to adopt ultrasound image analysis software, and to improve the existing poor patient diagnostic imaging measures and reduce the long-term cost associated with conventional diagnostics.

Growing usage of ultrasound imaging to enable quick diagnosis of chronic diseases, and technological improvements that include computer-aided diagnosis in the healthcare industry, and especially in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to augment the Ultrasound Image Analysis Software market growth.

Dec 2020, Agfa HealthCare is launched RUBEE for AI which enables hospitals to embed best in class AI to their Enterprise Imaging ecosystem. RUBEE for AI lays the foundation and framework for analytically intelligent “clinical packages” embedded within Enterprise Imaging, helping improve radiology efficiency with enhanced decision support.

Key competitors of ultrasound image analysis software market are GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Agfa Healthcare, MIM Software, Esaote SpA, XINAPSE SYSTEMS, Spacelabs Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers.

June 2020, GE Healthcare recently introduced its Thoracic Care Suite, a collection of eight artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from Lunit INSIGHT CXR to help alleviate clinical strain due to COVID-19. The AI suite quickly analyzes chest x-ray findings and flags abnormalities to radiologists for review, including tuberculosis as well as pneumonia, which may be indicative of COVID-19 – a key cause of mortality in patients who contract coronavirus.

Dec 2020, Philips Lumify point-of-care ultrasound has become an indispensable tool in the global response to COVID-19, according to doctors on the front lines. The award-winning tablet-based ultrasound solution has been helping clinicians in the Emergency Department (ED) and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) make faster, more refined care decisions during the pandemic, while also helping manage the risk of spreading COVID-19 within their departments.

Market Segmentation:

By Software Type

Software

Standalone Software

By Product Type

2D Ultrasound Systems

3D&4D Ultrasound Systems

Doppler Imaging

Market Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Cardiology

Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Nephrology & Oncology

Radiology

Based On Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K.

Asia Pacific Japan China India

Latin America Brazil Mexico

The Middle East and Africa South Africa



Regional Analysis: Based on region it consists of Asia-Pacific Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Arica. North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound image processing software market during the forecast period. Major players are developing new technology in the globe also increases the application in medical sector in hospitals. Asia Pacific is an emerging region of the medical image analysis software market due to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease and rise in population. The expansion of the market in the region is also attributed to increase in investment in health care to provide advanced treatment options.

Questions covered in the report:

What is the new development in ultrasound image analysis software? Who are the major players in the market? Which region is dominating in the year 2019? What are the chances for Asia-Pacific region in the next coming years? Which are the major opportunities in covid -19 for ultrasound image analysis software market?

