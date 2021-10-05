Global Ultrasound Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global market for ultrasound devices reached a value of nearly $9,689.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% to nearly $11,648.2 million by 2023.

The ultrasound devices market consists of the sales of ultrasound devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultrasound devices for use in the healthcare industry. Ultrasound imaging is an imaging method in which high frequency sounds waves, usually 1-20 MHz, are transmitted into the body, encountering tissues, organs, fluids, gases, and bones. An ultrasound device is diagnostic imaging equipment that is available in different sizes. The large ultrasound machines that are used for performing cardiac, echo, vascular and OB/GYN studies are heavy and cannot be moved easily. They are known as fixed or stationary ultrasound devices. The small ultrasound devices are often compact and lightweight and can be easily moved to any areas of the hospitals, clinics, doctor’s office and to outpatients. These devices are useful for short duration treatments. Compact or mobile ultrasound devices can be folded in a small package whenever needed for transportation and easily connected to a computer to view digitally generated images of the interiors of a body.

The ultrasound devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ultrasound devices market are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd.

The ultrasound devices market is segmented by type of product, by end-use application, and by geography.

By Type Of Product- The ultrasound devices market can be segmented by type of product

a) Stationary Ultrasound Devices

b) Mobile Ultrasound Devices

c) Handheld Ultrasound Devices

By End-Use Application – The Ultrasound devices market can be segmented by end-use application

a) Cardiovascular

b) Obstetric/Gynecological

c) Gastro

d) Musculoskeletal

e) Point Of Care

The ultrasound devices market report describes and explains the global ultrasound devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ultrasound devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ultrasound devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ultrasound devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

