Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ultrasound devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $8,429.1 million in 2020, having decreased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $8,429.1 million in 2020 to $11,124.2 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 and reach $13,349.1 million in 2030.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consist of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultrasound devices and equipment for use in the healthcare industry.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ultrasound devices and equipment market are General Electric Company , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd

The ultrasound devices and equipment market is segmented by type, by end user, by portability type, by product and by geography.

Segmentation by Type –

The ultrasound devices and equipment market is segmented by type into

a) Diagnostics

b) Therapeutics

Segmentation by End User –

The ultrasound devices and equipment market is segmented by end user into

a) Hospitals

b) Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers

c) Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

d) Clinics

Segmentation by Portability Type –

The ultrasound devices and equipment market is segmented by end user into

a) Cart/ Trolley Based Ultrasound Devices

b) Compact/ Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Segmentation by Product – The ultrasound devices and equipment market is segmented by end user into

a) A-Mode

b) B-Mode or 2D Mode

c) C-Mode

d) M-Mode

e) Doppler Mode

f) Pulse Inversion Mode

g) Harmonic Mode

The ultrasound devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global ultrasound devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ultrasound devices and equipment market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ultrasound devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ultrasound devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

