Global Ultrasound Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ultrasound devices and equipment market is expected to decline from $9.7 billion in 2019 to $7.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.7%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The governments across the countries prioritized covid-19 screening and imaging is not routinely used to screen for COVID-19. Also, most of the factories manufacturing diagnostic imaging equipment such as X-ray systems, ultrasound systems, computed tomography (CT) scanners, and MRI systems and/or their components, are currently shutdown inorder to keep the staff safe and contain the spread. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 and reach $11.7 billion in 2023.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market consists of sales of ultrasound devices and equipment and related services. Ultrasound systems are machines used to see internal body structures based on the ultrasound application. Ultrasound systems are used in applications such as radiology/general imaging, orthopedic, cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other applications (breast imaging, hematology, anesthesiology, and emergency care).

The ultrasound devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ultrasound devices and equipment market are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Canon Medical Systems, Hologic, Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co. Ltd, Analogic Corporation, Esaote S.p.A, Carestream, Chison Medical Imaging, Mobisante, Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd, Echometrix, Butterfly Network, ProDiagnose, Exo Imaging, Teenyco, Canon Medical Systems.

The global ultrasound devices and equipment market is segmented –

1) By Type: Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems.

2) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Clinics.

3) By Type: Cart/Trolley Based, Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices.

4) By Product: A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode , M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode.

The ultrasound devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global ultrasound devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ultrasound devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ultrasound devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ultrasound devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

