Global Ultrasonic Testing Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Developments, Trends & Opportunities – GE Measurement & Control, Olympus, Ashtead, Mistras, TechScan

Competitive Research Report on Ultrasonic Testing Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Ultrasonic Testing market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Ultrasonic Testing market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Ultrasonic Testing market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Ultrasonic Testing market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Ultrasonic Testing market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. GE Measurement & Control Solutions, Olympus Corporation, Ashtead Technology, Mistras Group Inc., TechScan Systm Inc and more – all the leading players operating in the global Ultrasonic Testing market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Ultrasonic Testing market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Ultrasonic Testing market.

Global Ultrasonic Testing Market is valued approximately USD 3.07 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Ultrasonic testing is a kind of non-destructive testing n which ultrasonic pulse waves are transmitted into the subject to identify any kind of internal defect in the subject. This procedure can also be used to measure the thickness of the subject and is majorly used in steel and other alloys but is also applicable in wood and composite materials. The demand for reliable non- destructive testing technique for materials specially fiberglass and carbon fiber composites drives the market the growth. Further the application of this technique in numerous industries using metal and fabrication such as inspecting the quality of the weld drives the market growth. Also, the use of this testing in Aerospace and defense industries to check the quality of the defense products augments the market growth. Thus, the growing procurement of defense products supports the market growth. As per the Stockholm International Peace research institute (SPIRI), The Defense spending of United States increased by 5.3% reaching a total of USD 732 billion in 2019 as compared to their spending in 2018. Accounting for 38% of the global defense spending. While in June 2018, the French government made an additional order for 420 units of Light VBMR reconnaissance vehicles bringing the total to 978 units Also, rising disposable income and growing consumption of automobiles increases the utilization of Ultrasonic testing. Thus, the growing share of manufacturing activities across the globe results in increasing adoption. However, limitations for testing such as non-water resistant and rough surface materials which cannot be tested impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, automation in the end-use industries presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Ultrasonic Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large base of companies and service providers in the region along with growing penetration of automation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing manufacturing and evolving industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Ultrasonic Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Olympus Corporation

Ashtead Technology

Mistras Group, Inc.

TechScan Systm Inc

General Motors

Eddyfi UK Ltd

Sonatest Ltd.

Amerapex Corporation

Sonotron NDT

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Time-of- Flight Diffraction

Phased Array

Immersion Testing

Guided-Wave

Spectroscopy

Acoustography

By Equipment:

Flaw Detectors

Tube Inspection

Transducers & Probes

Bond testers

Thickness Gauges

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure

Automotive

Marine

Power Generation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Ultrasonic Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Ultrasonic Testing market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Ultrasonic Testing market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Ultrasonic Testing market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Ultrasonic Testing market?

