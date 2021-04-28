Global Ultracapacitor/ Supercapacitor Market Qualitative and Quantitative Assessment by Industry Analysis 2027:SPEL Technologies Private Limited, Evans Capacitor Company, AVX Corporation, Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Global Ultracapacitor/ Supercapacitor Market was valued at USD 836.44 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 2566.7 million by 2027 at a CAGR 22.2%.

Latest published report on the Ultracapacitor/ Supercapacitor market, found on the Qualiket Research website revealed a great deal about various market dynamics. These driving factors influence the market from a very miniscule level to its holistic standard and can traverse limitations to assist the market achieve a significant growth rate over the analysis period of 2020-2027.

Ultracapacitors / Supercapacitors are the type of capacitor, which is also called as energy storing capacitors. This capacitor has advanced features as compared to conventional capacitors (like ceramic and electrolytic capacitors) and batteries. Ultracapaciotor/ supercapacitor are made of electrodes, which are covered with a layer of activated carbon for raising its surface area. Increase in demand for hybrid capacitors will drive the global ultracapacitors/ supercapacitors market growth.

Market Drivers

Rise in demand for renewable energy solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global ultracapacitor market growth. Furthermore, high storage capacities of ultracapacitor/supercapacitor than conventional capacitors and batteries will have the positive impact on global ultacapacitor/ supercapacitor market growth. Moreover, increase in need of energy conservation and high performance supercapacitors for consumer and automotive applications are expected to propel the growth of global ultracapacitors/ supercapacitors market, during this forecast period. In addition to that, increase in demand for supercapacitors/ ultracapacitors in automotive industry is expected to fuel the global ultracapacitors/ supercapacitors market growth. Further, growing usage of activated carbon will increase the demand for supercapacitor in various sectors like automotive, over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, high initial cost is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global ultracapacitor/ supercapacitor market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as SPEL Technologies Private Limited, Evans Capacitor Company, AVX Corporation, Mouser Electronics, Inc., Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, Graphene Laboratories, Inc., Axion Power International, Inc., Skeleton Technologies, Maxwell Technologies, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nesscap Energy Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Cap-XX Limited.

Market Taxonomy

By Types

Double-Layer Capacitor

Pseudocapacitor

Hybrid Capacitor

By Application

Audio Systems

Cameras

Laptops

Video Cameras

Flash Cameras

Solar watches

Smoke Detectors

Power Back Up System

Memory devices

SRAM

By Vertical

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

