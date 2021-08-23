Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ultra-low temperature freezers market is expected to decline from $633.94 million in 2020 to $805.47 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.06%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The ultra-low temperature freezers market consists of sales of ultra-low temperature freezers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ultra-low temperature freezers. Ultra-low temperature freezers are a form of a freezer that can keep temperatures between-80 and-86 degrees Celsius. An ultra-low temperature freezer is also known as a minus 80 freezer or a negative 80 freezer. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The ultra-low temperature freezers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the ultra-low temperature freezers market are Arctiko, Eppendorf, Esco Micro Pte Ltd, Haier, Helmer Scientific, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P). Ltd, PHC Holdings Corporation, Labcold Ltd, Remi Group, Stirling Ultracold, Binder, VWR International, Global Coolin Inc.

The global ultra-low temperature freezers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Chest Freezers, Upright Freezer

2) By Application: Blood And Blood Products, Organs, Pharmaceuticals, Forensic, Genomic Research

3) By End User: Bio-Banks, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Laboratories, Others

The ultra-low temperature freezers market report describes and explains the global ultra-low temperature freezers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ultra-low temperature freezers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ultra-low temperature freezers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ultra-low temperature freezers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

