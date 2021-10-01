Global Ultra High Temperature (UHT) Processing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing market is expected to grow from $4.44 billion in 2020 to $5.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The change in growth trend in the UHT processing market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $8.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%.

The UHT processing market consists of sales of ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to sterilize liquid food such as milk, soups, and sauces by heating over 135°C to kill bacteria. UHT processing offers the same bactericidal effect as in-container sterilizing at a lower temperature for a longer time, but it generates far less chemical change, resulting in a higher-quality product.

Some of the major players of the ultra high temperature (uht) processing market are GOMA Engineering, SPX Flow, GEA Group, Elecster, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, TESSA Dairy Machinery Ltd, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, Alfa Laval, Nanjing Prosky Food Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Paul Muellar Company.

The global ultra high temperature (UHT) processing market is segmented –

1) By Component Type: Heaters, Homogenizers, Flash Cooling, Aseptic Packaging, Others

2) By Product Form: Liquid, Semi-Liquid

3) By Mode Of Operation: Direct, Indirect

4) By Application: Milk, Dairy Desserts, Juices, Soups, Others

The ultra high temperature (uht) processing market report describes and explains the global ultra high temperature (uht) processing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The ultra high temperature (uht) processing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global ultra high temperature (uht) processing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global ultra high temperature (uht) processing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

