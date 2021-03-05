Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber Market is expected to touch USD 15.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020-2026

The global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 7.3 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to touch USD 15.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020-2026 (forecast period). The Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber market is likely to grow in the forecast timeframe due to a rise in demand for ultra-fiber molecular weight polyethylene fibers from the aerospace & defence industry and in orthopedic implants. Additionally, it has excellent mechanical properties which include high abrasion resistance, high impact strength, and low coefficient of friction.

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for orthopedics implants

The rising demand for orthopedics implants is the major driver for the market. The demand for orthopedic implants has risen significantly, due to the rise geriatric population that increases the risk of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, technological innovations in orthopedic implants, and other musculoskeletal disorders. The ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene has been used in the implants in large amount j making of prosthetics and thus it would benefit the market. It is used for non-absorbable sutures as it is strong and durable. Additionally, the sutures made using ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene are flatter than the conventionally used polyester and poly-blend sutures.

Excellent Properties of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene

Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene provides a combination of exceptional properties. This ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene thermoplastic material is tough with superior impact strength. It is often considered a corrosion-resistant material and exhibits virtually no water absorption. It is wear-resistant, non-sticking, and self-lubricating. Additionally, it provides the fracture’s toughness, has a low friction coefficient, high impact strength, and low density. These properties have a popular choice as the articulating surfaces of joint replacements, such as hip, knee, ankle, and shoulder. Thus, these properties are driving market growth.

Recent Development

In July 2019, DSM company has acquired the majority shares of ICD, an ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fiber manufacturer in China. This acquisition of the majority share in ICD would be bringing the complementary manufacturing and technology assets to DSM and likely to strengthen the company’s presence in this ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market.

In July 2019, DSM has also introduced Dyneema Purity Black fiber, which is the first black medical-grade ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fiber. The fiber builds are expected to be 15 times stronger than steel, has a small profile, high pliability, and biocompatibility.

Competitive landscape

The Ultra-High molecular weight polyethylene fiber market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that provides varied Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber market are Celanese Corporation ,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ,Braskem S.A , Asahi Kasei Corporation, ,Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation,Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ,Honeywell International, Inc. Celanese Corporation and Teijin Limited, s), Nanoshell LLC and other prominent players.

In the Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Fiber market, prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey Product/Service Segmentation By Form , By End-Use Industry and By Region Key Players Celanese Corporation ,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ,Braskem S.A , Asahi Kasei Corporation, ,Du Pont De Nemours Inc., Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation,Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ,Honeywell International, Inc. Celanese Corporation and Teijin Limited, s), Nanoshell LLC and others.

Scope of the Report

By Form

Sheets

Rods & Tubes

Fibers

Films

Tapes

Others

By End Use Industry

Aerospace

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Mechanical Equipment

Others

By Region

Ø North America

Ø Europe

Ø Asia Pacific

Ø Middle East and Africa

Ø Latin America