Global U.S. Polyols Market is estimated to surpass ~US$ 1.3Bn by 2027: TMR U.S. Polyols Market (Type: Sorbitol, Mannitol, Xylitol, Maltitol, Erythritol, and Others; and Application: Food & Beverages [Confectioneries, Baked Goods, Chewing Gums, and Others], Pharmaceuticals [Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients {API}, Excipients, and Others], and Personal Care) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

U.S. Polyols Market: Introduction

In terms of value, the polyols market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027 and reach value of ~US$ 1.3 Bn by 2027. Polyols sweeteners do not produce the same acids that sugar does when in contact with mouth bacteria. This means that artificial sweeteners do not produce enamel-destroying acids. Xylitol is an example of polyols sweetener that can benefit dental health. Xylitol helps prevent bacteria from adhering to the tooth surface, thus preventing plaque formation and decay. Thus, rise in awareness about oral care has led to an increase in demand for xylitol. This is boosting the demand for polyols.

U.S. Polyols Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Rise in awareness about healthy food and increase in demand for food and beverages across the U.S. are driving the demand for polyols in the food & beverages industry in the country. Besides their clean, sweet taste, and unique functional properties, polyols offer important health benefits. They carry low amount of calories and do not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels. Additionally, polyols have proven benefits in terms of dental health, improved glycemic control, and calorie-reduction. These properties make them a unique asset in healthy food formulation. Thus, increase in consumption of food and beverages is boosting the polyols market in the U.S.

Almost half (47%) the number of consumers in the U.S. do not prefer genetically modified or bioengineered foods (GMO). About one-fifth of consumers in the country check package labels specifically for GMO ingredients, and nearly two-thirds think it is important for grocery stores to stock non-GMO products. Thus, rise in trend of using non-GMOs products has augmented the demand for polyols in the U.S. The xylitol sector, particularly in the U.S., is expected to expand significantly if price and supply limitations are removed. Various manufacturers such as zuChem have designed a proprietary technique to overcome supply constraints by removing the requirement for pure xylose, while also providing a significant cost of goods advantage. Some polyols, such as isomalt and erythritol, are expensive than other polyols such as sorbitol and xylitol. Thus, factors mentioned above are anticipated to hamper the polyols market in the U.S. during the forecast period.

U.S. Polyols Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the sorbitol segment held a major share of the polyols market in the U.S. in 2018. Sorbitol is a type of sugar alcohol or hydrogenated carbohydrate. It is also known as sugar replacer, bulk sweetener, or sugar-free sweetener. Sorbitol can be found naturally in various fruits. Commercially, sorbitol is produced by the catalytic hydrogenation of dextrose and glucose syrups, which are primarily sourced from maize, wheat, and tapioca starches. Mannitol is a naturally occurring sugar polyols that has a sweetening property matching that of sucrose, but contributes fewer calories. It is also used extensively in a variety of confectionary products where its unique non-hygroscopic properties allow it to be used to coat products such as candies and gums.

In terms of application, food & beverages was the leading segment of the polyols market in the U.S. in 2018. Polyols offer properties similar to sugar, but have varying degrees of sweetness, i.e. less than that of sugar. Polyols offer benefits in terms of dental health, improved glycemic control, and calorie reduction. Pharmaceuticals and personal care are also vital segments of polyols market in the U.S. Polyols are excellent humectants. They help keep products viscous, but not too dry or moist. This property coupled with lubricity and hygroscopicity makes polyol an integral ingredient in cosmetic creams, hair care products, and body lotions.

U.S. Polyols Market: Competition Landscape

Major manufacturers of polyols include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, and Archer Daniels Midland Company. Ingredion Incorporated is a leading provider of ingredient solutions in the U.S. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrin, and glucose and syrup solids. Cargill, Inc. is one of the leading producers of polyols in the world. It offers a wide range of polyols such as sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol, xylitol, erythritol, glycerin, and isomalt for various industrial applications.

