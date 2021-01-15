Global Typhoid Treatment Market Is Expected To Gain Market Growth In The Forecast Period Of 2020 To 2027||GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., BIO-MED, Bio Farma, PaxVax, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Global typhoid treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. The growth in the market can be attributed by the prevailing cases of typhoid across the globe.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global typhoid treatment market are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., BIO-MED, Bio Farma, PaxVax, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Promega Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd, Mylan N.V., FDC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Akorn, Incorporated among others.

Market Drivers

Rising morbidity and mortality rate due to typhoid infections will boost up the market growth

Increasing governmental initiative for management of typhoid infections is another factor uplifting the market growth

Increasing awareness about typhoid and its treatment options also acts as a market driver

Presence of affordable medications and therapies of typhoid will also drive the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints

Global typhoid treatment market is hampered by lack of early detection of infections

Some factors such as social stigma for typhoid infections and there therapies hinders the market growth

Poor health care facilities in some countries like Africa hampers the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) received USD15.7m grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for conducting phase III clinical trials of Vi-DT, a typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) for long term protection of typhoid infections. This grant will support the development of exciting new class of therapeutics for the treatment of typhoid

In January 2018, Bharat Biotech received pre-qualification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for Typbar TCV (Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine), the first typhoid vaccine used for long term protection from typhoid infections. The WHO pre-qualification grants ensure that the Typbar vaccine is safe and effective for human use.

Segmentation: Global Typhoid Treatment Market

By Treatment

Medication

Vaccination

Surgery

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Hungary Lithuania Austria Ireland Norway Poland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Peru Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Israel Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



