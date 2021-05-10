Global Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Two-Wheeler Transmission System market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

The development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmissions is one of the major trends that gaining traction in the two-wheeler transmission system market. The high-performance electric motorcycle segment is estimated to witness an increase in the adoption of direct drive and will result in the increased implementation of automatic transmissions. The increasing use of dual clutch transmission is expected to be one of the primary drivers for market growth. APAC, Europe, and North America collectively accounted for most of market share in 2017. With the increasing use of motorcycles, Asia is the key region to the motorcycle clutch market. With huge investments to enhance the safety and comfort of their vehicles, the manufacturers have already started integrating dual clutch transmissions in low-displacement motorcycles as well. This increases the production of dual-clutch transmissions and subsequently fuel the growth of the two-wheeler transmission system market.

The transmission system in a vehicle is used for the proper speed control of the vehicle and for transferring the power produced by the engine to wheels.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Two-Wheeler Transmission System market include:

Schaeffler

EXEDY

Honda

Biperformance

Ricardo

By application

Scooter

Motorcycle

Others

Worldwide Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market by Type:

125CC

150CC

250CC

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market in Major Countries

7 North America Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

Report Key Audience

Two-Wheeler Transmission System manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Two-Wheeler Transmission System

Two-Wheeler Transmission System industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Two-Wheeler Transmission System industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

