Global Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
The global Two-Wheeler Transmission System market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
The development of hybrid motorcycles with semi-automatic transmissions is one of the major trends that gaining traction in the two-wheeler transmission system market. The high-performance electric motorcycle segment is estimated to witness an increase in the adoption of direct drive and will result in the increased implementation of automatic transmissions. The increasing use of dual clutch transmission is expected to be one of the primary drivers for market growth. APAC, Europe, and North America collectively accounted for most of market share in 2017. With the increasing use of motorcycles, Asia is the key region to the motorcycle clutch market. With huge investments to enhance the safety and comfort of their vehicles, the manufacturers have already started integrating dual clutch transmissions in low-displacement motorcycles as well. This increases the production of dual-clutch transmissions and subsequently fuel the growth of the two-wheeler transmission system market.
The transmission system in a vehicle is used for the proper speed control of the vehicle and for transferring the power produced by the engine to wheels.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Two-Wheeler Transmission System market include:
Schaeffler
EXEDY
Honda
Biperformance
Ricardo
By application
Scooter
Motorcycle
Others
Worldwide Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market by Type:
125CC
150CC
250CC
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Two-Wheeler Transmission System Market in Major Countries
7 North America Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Two-Wheeler Transmission System Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Key Regions Overview
Major countries of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are all exhaustive analyzed in the report. Apart from this, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
