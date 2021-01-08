Global TV Mount Market 2020 Top Manufacturers, Industry Challenges, Business Strategies, Revenue Value and Competitive Landscape to 2028

Global TV Mount Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Description:

The TV mount market was valued at US $xxx million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2028 to reach US$ xx million by 2028. TV mounts are suitable for flat panel TVs including LED, LCD, OLED, or plasma screen and there are several types of TV mounts available in the market such as fixed wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, ceiling mount, floor mounted, and pole TV mounts. The selection of type of TV mount is depend upon viewing capabilities and wall bracket. Television is the inevitable part of any household and LCD or LED TVs with pedestal stand acquire lots of space. Thus, acceptance of TV mounts is increasing as a space saving option, which facilitates lightweight LCD, LED, and plasma TVs to easily hang on the wall. The market for TV mounts is booming along with this rising living standard of people is supporting the growth of the global market.\

Key Players:

Dynex, VideoSecu, Cinemount, Peerless, Husky Mount, Levelmount, OmniMount, LUMI LEGEND, North Bayou, Ningbo Tianqi, OSD Audio, Atdec, Crimson, ZILLA, Changzhou Yuming, Shenzhen Xinadda.

Global TV Mount Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global TV mount Market – By Type

Fixed Wall Mount

Full-Motion Wall Mount

Tilting Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount

Others

Global TV mount Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

