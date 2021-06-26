Global Tumor Ablation Market Report- Trends Key Programs Analysis and Competitive Landscape Analysis
Global Tumor Ablation Market
Global Tumor Ablation Market By Type (Tumor Ablation Systems, Image Guidance Products, Accessories), Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, Other Technologies), Mode of Treatment (Percutaneous Ablation, Laparoscopic Ablation, Surgical Ablation), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Tumor Ablation Market
Global tumor ablation market is registering a healthy CAGR of 13.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the surging usage of minimally invasive procedures due to various benefits, including less trauma, speedy recovery, and minimal complications.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global tumor ablation market are AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, EDAP TMS, HealthTronics, Inc., Medtronic, Misonix, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Sonacare Medical, Biotronik, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Smith & Nephew, CONMED Corporation, MERMAID MEDICAL A/S, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, BTG International Ltd, Abbott, BVM Medical Ltd. Limited, COMSOL INC., Cortex Technology, CooperSurgical, Inc., AtriCure, Inc.
Competitive Analysis:
Global tumor ablation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global tumor ablation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Definition: Global Tumor Ablation Market
Tumor ablation is the technology utilized to eliminate the tumor with the help of needle, placing in the tumor organ using imaging technology. The therapy can be performed using various techniques such as microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and other techniques. Various cancers including liver tumor, lung cancer, renal tumor, prostate cancer, and other tumors can be handled with this technology.
Market Drivers
- The increasing incidence of cancer, is helping the market to grow
- Rising aging population, is the major growth factors for this market
- Technological advancements in ablation devices, are expected to grow this market
- Various initiatives taken by the government organizations, are fueling the market growth
Market Restraints
- Strict regulations from the government side, hinders the growth of the market
- Delay in approval for the launch of the product, restraining the growth of the market
- Cost containment measures by governments, is effecting the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Tumor Ablation Market
By Type
- Tumor Ablation Systems
- Radiofrequency Ablation System (RFA)
- Microwave Ablation System
- High Intensity Focused Ultrasound
- Laser Ablation System
- Cryoablation
- Image Guidance Products
- Accessories
By Cancer Type
- Liver Cancer
- Brain Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Bone Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Others
By Technology
- Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation
- Microwave Ablation
- Cryoablation
- Other Technologies
By Mode of Treatment
- Surgical Ablation
- Laparoscopic Ablation
- Percutaneous Ablation
By End User
- Hospitals
- Oncology Clinics
- Others
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2017, Crittenton Hospital Medical Center started Tumor Ablation Program. This program is specialized in using a minimally invasive surgical procedure in any part of the body to treat cancer tumors. An ambulatory procedure, ablation is relatable to a needle biopsy, but is conducted for tumor visualization under CT scan or ultrasound guidance.
- In January 2016, Medtronic completed the acquisition System from Baylis Medical of OsteoCool RF Ablation. After 510(k) allowance from the U.S., Medtronic introduced the cooled radiofrequency (RF) ablation tech in the U.S. approved by FDA. Medtronic and Baylis have also collaborated with the scheme to further innovate and advance technology.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global tumor ablation market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
