Global Tularemia Market Market 2027| Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Global tularemia market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging healthcare sector which is contributing to the market growth.

Tularemia refers to a disease which generally attacks the lymph nodes, eyes, skin, and lungs. It is also called deer fly fever or rabbit fever. The main cause of this disease is bacterium francisella tularensis. Tularemia mainly affects the mammals; especially rabbits, rodents and hares as well as it can also affect the sheep’s, dogs, cats, hamsters and birds. The tularemia can be caused due to tick and deer fly bites or by drinking contaminated water. Some of the symptoms include fever, chills, and headache, exhaustion and skin ulcers.

Market Drivers

The high growth in the expenditure in the healthcare sector is driving the market growth

The advancement in the technology and drugs has boosted the market growth

The high disposable income and awareness of people about diseases has fueled the market growth

Segmentation: Global Tularemia Market

By Type

Ulceroglandular Tularemia

Glandular Tularemia

Oculoglandular Tularemia

Oropharyngeal Tularemia

Pneumonic Tularemia

Others

By Diagnosis

Microscopy

Immunochemistry

Others

By Drugs

Streptomycin

Gentamicin

Doxycycline

Ciprofloxacin

Others

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global tularemia market are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alkem Labs, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Launch Diagnostics Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., VIRCELL S.L., Glenmark and Parchem fine & specialty chemicals among others.

