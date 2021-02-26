Global Tubing Spools Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast, 2026 | by Type, Application, Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tubing Spools Market by Type, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global tubing spools market size was valued at $490.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $725.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The tubing spool is an equipment that is attached to the smallest casing string or uppermost casing head. It is used to seal the annular space between the casing and tubing. There are a variety of tubing spools available in metals such as high manganese steel, carbon steel, and stainless steel.

Moreover, the spool supports the tubing string on an oil well, and connects with a tubing adapter on the top. It consists of upper and lower flange for packoff tubing hanger retention and testing of the secondary seal. Its parts include upper bowl, lockdown screw, load shoulder, secondary seal area, test port, outlet, lower & upper flanges, and ring gasket groove.

Major players such as EthosEnergy Group Limited, Integrated Equipment, Jereh Oilfield Equipment, Weir Group, and others, are offering durable and efficient tubing spools to the market. For instance, Integrated Equipment offers wide range of tubing heads & spools designed with a straight bowl profile.

The growing exploration and drilling activities for oil around the globe, and oil price recovery are some of the major factors which drives the tubing spools market growth. In addition, the rise in redevelopment of mature oil wells propel the demand for tubing spools in the oil and gas industry. However, increase in prices of raw materials and fluctuations in foreign currencies are expected to hinder the tubing spools market growth.

Global Tubing Spools Market Segments

By Type

Single tubing

Dual tubing

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key Players

Delta Corporation

EthosEnergy Group Limited

Integrated Equipment

Jereh Oilfield Equipment

Jiangsu Sanyi Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd

JMP Petroleum Technologies, Inc.

MSP/Drilex, Inc.

Sunnda Corporation

Uztel S.A

Weir Group

