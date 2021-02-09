Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

Summary

World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.

Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.

Research?s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.

This research report indicated that the global Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.

Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market by Research Include

China

EU

North America

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market?

Beston (Henan) Machinery

Schwing Stetter

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology

Sebhsa

XCMG

Aquarius Engineers

SANY GROUP

RTK Engineering

Major Type of Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Covered in Research report:

Boom pumps

Stationary pumps

Specialized pumps

Application Segments Covered in Research Market

Construction

Industrials

Other

Table of content

Global Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Boom pumps -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Stationary pumps -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Specialized pumps -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market Analysis

2.1 China Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.1.1 China Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.1.2 China Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.2 EU Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.2.1 EU Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.2.2 EU Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

2.3 USA Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Status and Prospect (2015-2026)

2.3.1 USA Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Market Size and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

2.3.2 USA Truck-Mounted Concrete Mixer Local Capacity, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis (2015-2020)

