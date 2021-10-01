Global Trocars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global trocars market is expected to grow from $642.8 million in 2020 to $686.7 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The trocars market is expected to reach $949.8 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

The trocars market consists of sales of trocars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trocars. A trocar is a medical or veterinary device made up of an awl, a cannula, and a seal. Trocars are sharp-pointed surgical devices that puncture a bodily cavity and offer intra-abdominal access when used with a cannula. It is a type of instrument used in surgeries to insert various surgical implements into blood vessels and to allow the escape of gas and fluid from body organs.

The trocars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the trocars market are Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, CooperSurgical Inc., CONMED Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, LaproSurge, Purple Surgical, Unimax medical systems Inc, and Olympus Corporation.

The global trocars market is segmented –

1) By Product: Disposable Trocars, Reposable Trocars, Reusable Trocars, Accessories

2) By Tip: Bladeless Trocars, Optical Trocars, Bladed Trocars, Blunt Trocars

3) By Application: General Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Others

The trocars market report describes and explains the global trocars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The trocars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global trocars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global trocars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

