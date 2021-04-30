Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
The global Treasury and Risk Management Software market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.
Major Manufacture:
TreasuryXpress Inc.
Calypso Technology Inc.
ION Group
SAP SE
Murex SAS
EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
Finastra
Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
Wolters Kluwer NV
Kyriba Corp.
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market: Application Outlook
Commercial Banks
Clearing Brokers
Central Banks and Public Agencies
Buy Side
Corporates
Others
Treasury and Risk Management Software Type Abstract
Based on the basis of the type, the Treasury and Risk Management Software can be segmented into:
Treasury
Investment Management
Risk and Compliance
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Treasury and Risk Management Software Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Treasury and Risk Management Software Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Treasury and Risk Management Software Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Treasury and Risk Management Software Market in Major Countries
7 North America Treasury and Risk Management Software Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Treasury and Risk Management Software Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Treasury and Risk Management Software Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Treasury and Risk Management Software Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market: Region Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
