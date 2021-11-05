Global Transport Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global transport services market is expected to decline from $6176.9 billion in 2019 to $6079.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $7518.4 billion in 2023.

The transport services market consists of sales of transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that move people or things from one place to another for an amount or fee. Transportation services include air, rail, road, water and pipeline transportation of both goods and people.

The transport services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the transport services market are China National Railway Group, United Parcel Service, United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation

The global transport services market is segmented:

1) By Type: Air Transport, General Transport, Pipeline Transport, Rail Transport, Transit And Ground Passenger Transport, Truck Transport, Warehousing And Storage, Water Transport

2) By Purpose: Commuter Travel, Tourism And Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Cargo And Freight Travel, Shipping And Delivery Travel Subsegments Covered: Passenger Air Transport, Chartered Air Transport, Air Cargo Services, Sightseeing Transport & Support Activities For Transport, Couriers And Messengers, Postal Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Transport, Natural Gas Pipeline Transport, Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport, Others – Pipeline Transport, Passenger Rail Transport, Rail Freight, Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services, Taxi And Limousine Services, School And Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Others – Transit And Ground Passenger Transport, General Freight Trucking, Specialized Freight Trucking, General Warehousing And Storage, Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage, Specialized Warehousing And Storage, Farm Product Warehousing and Storage, Deep Sea, Coastal, And Great Lakes, Inland Water Transport

The transport services market report describes and explains the global transport services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The transport services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global transport services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global transport services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

