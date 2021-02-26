Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market By System Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

A recent market report published by FMI on the transport cases & boxes market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the transport cases & boxes market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global transport cases & boxes market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Material Type Plastic Polyethylene Polystyrene PET Polyamide Polypropylene

Metal Aluminum Steel

Leather

Others Carrying Capacity Less than 20 kg

20-50 kg

50-100 kg

100-150 kg

150 kg & above End-Use Military Equipment

Photography & Music Equipment

Medical and Fire Safety Equipment

Measuring & Communication Equipment

Electronics & Semiconductor Components

Automotive & Mechanical Parts

Chemicals

Biotechnology

Others Case Weight < 3kg

3-5 kg

5-10 kg

10-15 kg

> 15 kg Waterproof Feature Waterproof

Non-waterproof Region North America (U.S & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics & Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe)

APEJ (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Turkey & Rest of MEA)

Japan

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the transport cases & boxes market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global transport cases & boxes market, along with key facts about transport cases & boxes market. It also includes graphical representation of the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the transport cases & boxes market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about transport cases & boxes market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the transport cases & boxes market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section highlights the key market trends of transport cases & boxes market in different regions and various end uses.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

The key success factors highlights product adoption analysis and various USPs and features of the transport cases & boxes market.

Chapter 05 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (‘000 units) analysis and forecast for the transport cases & boxes market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical transport cases & boxes market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of transport cases & boxes market in different regions across the globe. The weighted average pricing at the manufacturer-level is analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast, 2020–2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the transport cases & boxes market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical transport cases & boxes market, along with Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030) and opportunity analysis for the future.

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of transport cases & boxes market over the forecast period. This chapter also highlights the key market dynamics of the transport cases & boxes market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.

Chapter 09 – Impact of COVID-19

This section also includes value chain analysis. Further, this section includes a comprehensive study of impact of COVID-19 on the global transport cases & boxes market.

Chapter 10 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Material Type

Based by material type, the transport cases & boxes market is segmented into plastic (polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, PET, polyamide), metal (aluminium, steel), leather and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key attractive segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Carrying Capacity

Based on carrying capacity, the transport cases & boxes market is segmented as less than 20 kg, 20 – 50 kg, 50 – 100 kg, 100 – 150 kg and 150 kg & above. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 12 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By End Use

Based on end use, the transport cases & boxes market is segmented as military equipment, photography & music equipment, medical and fire safety equipment, measuring & communication equipment, electronics & semiconductor components, automotive & mechanical parts, chemicals, biotechnology and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Case Weight

Based on case weight, the transport cases & boxes market is segmented as < 3 Kg, 3 – 5 Kg, 5 – 10 Kg, 10 – 15 Kg and > 15 Kg. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 14 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030, By Waterproof Feature

Based on waterproof feature, the transport cases & boxes market is segmented as waterproof and non-waterproof. In this chapter, readers can find information about key segments during the forecast period.

Chapter 15 – Global Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the transport cases & boxes market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Chapter 16 – North America Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America transport cases & boxes market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of transport cases & boxes market.

Chapter 17 – Latin America Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America transport cases & boxes market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the transport cases & boxes market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 18 –Western Europe Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the transport cases & boxes market based by product type, technology and application in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Nordic and Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 19 – Eastern Europe Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the transport cases & boxes market will grow in major countries in the Eastern Europe region such as Russia, Poland and the Rest of Eastern Europe during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 20 –Asia Pacific excluding Japan Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the transport cases & boxes market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan by focusing on China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the transport cases & boxes market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

Chapter 21 – Middle East & Africa Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the transport cases & boxes market in Middle East & Africa by focusing on GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the transport cases & boxes market in Middle East & Africa region.

Chapter 22 – Japan Transport Cases & Boxes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the transport cases & boxes market in Japan. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the transport cases & boxes market in Oceania.

Chapter 23 – Transport Cases & Boxes Market Country-wise Analysis and Forecast

This chapter provides information about how the transport cases & boxes market will grow in various countries such as United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, South Africa and Australia across the regions during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 24 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the transport cases & boxes market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 25– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the transport cases & boxes market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Pelican Products, Inc., PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH, SKB Corporation, Inc., GT Line Srl, bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH, Plastica Panaro S.r.l., Thermodyne International Ltd., C.H. Ellis Company, Inc., Plasticase Inc., Gator Cases Inc., GMOHLING Transportgeräte GmbH, Cases By Source, Inc., Procases Inc., Shell-Case Design Ltd., Willard Packaging Co., Portabrace Inc., Ameripack Inc., ZARGES GmbH, KKC Cases GmbH, Trifibre Ltd., Philly Case Co., Gemstar Manufacturing Inc., Wilson Case, Inc., GWP Group Limited, Embalex S.L., ProCase GmbH, Boxfort Inc., Fawic Packaging Systems, Case Technology Inc., Nefab Group, Thermodyne International Ltd., Plaber Srl and Suprobox (Makel).

Chapter 26– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the transport cases & boxes market report.

Chapter 27 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the transport cases & boxes market.

