Global Transplantation Market worth is expected to reach USD 24.09 billion at a CAGR of 8.4% during the projection period

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Transplantation Market worth is expected to reach USD 24.09 billion by 2026 from USD 13.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the projection period. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing incidence of burns & accidents across the world and eventual organ failures. It thrives on the demand for organ transplants, tissue products, immunosuppressant drugs, and preservation solutions. Also, the technological advancements in products and transplants support the market growth coupled with a high success rate of transplant procedures. The wide prevalence of organ-threatening diseases such as diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, renal diseases leads to organ failures requiring transplantation. Market players respond with new product launches or applications to cater to the transplantation needs with their existing organ & tissue procurement and preservation transplant services. Besides, rising regulatory approvals for innovative products and applications as well as new guidelines for organ donations improve the market prospects of transplantation.

Growth drivers

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Organ Failures

The prevalence of chronic and acute diseases eventually leads to organ or tissue failures, requiring transplantation. The critical reasons for organ failure are loss of blood, leukemia, sepsis, drug abuse, severe trauma, among others. Besides, patients and medical professionals are increasingly adopting transplantation due to its high success rate. In many diseases, as mentioned above, transplantation gives a new life. New diseases are also being treated with transplants with the advancement of transplant science. The growing incidence of these diseases among large populations ensures the growth of the transplantation market during the projected period.

Bio-Technological Advancements

Transplantation science has witnessed tremendous advancements in the form of 3D Bio-Printing and Biological & mechanical communication. Through these forms, the researchers and scientists are creating human organs and designing artificial limbs, contributing to successful transplantation procedures. The advancements in procurement and preservation of tissues and organs coupled with a rising number of tissue banks have also augmented transplantation services, propelling the growth of the market. Also, the launch of new technological products is expected to enhance the number of transplant procedures for tissues, lungs, kidneys, liver, heart, and lungs.

Competitive landscape

The leading companies in the Transplantation Market include Abbvie, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Biomet, Strykers, Novartis AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, 21st Century Medicine, BiolifeSolutions, Inc, and others. They are mostly concentrated in developed countries, particularly North America. Many small and medium scale companies are scattered across the globe and operate in the transplantation market. They engage in strategic alliances to strengthen its market position.

Recent Developments

July 15, 2020: BioLife Solutions – a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools (cell and gene therapies), adopts the Evo Cold Chain Management Platform. The said platform is used for transporting and monitoring of source material and manufactured doses in more than 100 cell and gene therapy clinical trials.

June 22, 2020: Transplant Therapeutics Consortium receives a Letter Of Intent from USFDA for acceptance of the iBox Scoring System into the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) –Biomarker Qualification Program. It will be used as an endpoint in clinical trials of immunosuppressive drugs meant for transplantation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, South Korea UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Application Type, By End-user and By Region. Key Players Abbvie, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Zimmer Biomet, Strykers, Novartis AG, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, 21st Century Medicine, BiolifeSolutions, Inc, and others.



By Product Type

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Preservation Solution

By Application Type

Organ Transplant

Tissue Transplant

By End User Industry

Hospitals

Transplant Centers

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

