Global Transmitting Antennas Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global transmitting antennas market was worth $193.7 million in 2019. It is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.51% and reach $182.3 million by 2023.

The transmitting antennas market consists of sales of transmitting antennas and related services that allow wireless communication between a group of devices and their related networks. Antennas transform electrical energy from the transmitter into electromagnetic energy and radiate into the surrounding atmosphere.

The transmitting antennas market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the transmitting antennas market are Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireles, Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm), Broadcom Corp, Linx Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Motorola, ArrayComm, Qualcomm, Comba Telecom, KATHREIN-Werke, Laird, Advanced RF Technologies (ADRF), Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Bird Technologies, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Antennas Direct, VOXX Accessories Corp, Jasco Products (GE), Best Buy, Winegard, Mohu, Polaroid, Channel Master, Marathon

The Global Transmitting Antennas Market is segmented:

1) By Type: Smart Antenna, Mini-strip Antenna, Others

2) By End-user Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others

The transmitting antennas market report describes and explains the global transmitting antennas market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The transmitting antennas report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global transmitting antennas market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global transmitting antennas market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

