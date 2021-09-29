Global Transformers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global transformers market reached a value of nearly $202.7 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.38% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.76% to nearly $283.6 billion by 2023.

The transformers market consists of sales of transformers and related services which are used in manufacturing of power, distribution and specialty transformers. A transformer transfers energy form one circuit to another. Transformers increase or decrease voltage and current level, increase or decrease capacitor value, prevent direct current from passing between two circuits and isolate circuits.

The transformers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the transformers market are ABB, General Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electricis, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, SGB-SMIT and Hammond Power Solutions

The Global Transformers Market is segmented:

1)By Transformer Type: Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer

2)By Type: Low rated transformer , High rated transformer

The transformers market report describes and explains the global transformers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The transformers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global transformers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global transformers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

