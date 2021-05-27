Global Transfection Technologies Market To Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2021-2026||Promega Corporation., Sigma-Aldrich Co. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Roche Molecular Systems, Inc

An exhaustive study of the competitive landscape of the market has been provided in the Transfection Technologies marketing report along with the insights of the companies, financial status, trending developments, mergers, & acquisitions and SWOT analysis. This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The report studies market risk, market overview, possible challenges, and market opportunities. This market report also makes available comprehensive statistics on important aspects such as growth drivers, challenges and industry prospects. Transfection Technologies business report provides market size by considering 2018 as the base year and an annual forecast until 2026 in terms of revenue (USD Million).

Global transfection technologies market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to surge in research & development in the field of cell based therapies and massive funds by government and private players.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global Transfection technologies market are Lonza., Promega Corporation., Sigma-Aldrich Co. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., QIAGEN, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION, Mirus Bio LLC, Takara Bio Inc., SignaGen Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Genlantis Inc., Techulon, BioAstrum Corporation., Altogen Biosystems, OZ Biosciences, Boca Scientific, Inc., Biontex Laboratories GmbH. , and others.

Market Drivers

Surge in research & development in the field of cell based therapies is contributing to the growth of the market

Massive funds by government and private players is boosting the growth of the market

Growing occurrences of cancer diseases is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing number of obese and overweight population is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Cost of transfection technology instruments is hampering the growth of the market

Hazard of negative reaction with the cell is hindering the growth of the market

Home brew reagents restricts sale of business supply which is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Transfection Technologies Market

By Transfection Method

Cotransfection

Electroporation

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In Vivo Transfection

By Applications

Virus Production

Protein Production

Gene Silencing

Stem Cell Reprogramming & Differentiation

Stable Cell Line Generation

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

South America

Middle East and Africa

