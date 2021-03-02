Global Transfection Technologies Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Life Technologies, Sigma Aldrich, Lonza, Promega, Qiagen

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Transfection Technologies market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Transfection Technologies market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

Global Transfection Technologies Market is valued approximately USD 721.25 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.40 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Transfection is an enabler technology used for many cell -based research activities with applications spanning production of recombinant proteins and recombinant cell lines, gene therapy, delivery of therapeutics and also drug discovery. The increasing advances in cell research and therapeutic delivery drives the market growth. In April, 2018 the Stem Cell Network (SCN) announced a funding of $4 million for innovative stem cell and regenerative medicine research that will help translate discoveries into better health and economic growth for Canadians. It will support a total of 24 goal-directed projects from across Canada that are moving research from lab bench to bedside in areas such as brain injury, muscular dystrophy and vision repair. Transfection is an approach to produce exogenous nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA or oligonucleotide into cells. Research in gene transfer is being performed in in vivo conditions for different therapeutic applications augmenting the market growth. Also, in 2017 as per the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the DARPA has announced to invest $65 million over the course of next four years till 2021 in order to make CRISPR Gene Editing Safer and to counter bioterrorism threats. Further, the increasing prevalence of cancer and increasing penetration of obesity rises the demand for transfection. Further Massive grants and funds by government and private organizations escalates the demand for these technologies. However, High cost and hazard of negative reaction impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Transfection Technologies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large base of biotechnology companies and research and academic institutes in the region along with swelling research programs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly improving health care facilities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Transfection Technologies market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Life Technologies

Sigma Aldrich

Lonza

Promega

Qiagen

Bio-Rad

Roche

Polyplus Transfection

Mirius Bio

Maxcyte

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Lipofection

Calcium Phosphate

Electroporation

Nucleofection

Magnetofection

Gene Gun

Viral

By Types:

Gene Delivery

DNA Delivery

Protein Delivery

SiRNA Delivery

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Transfection Technologies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Transfection Technologies Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Transfection Technologies Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Transfection Technologies Market, by Types, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Transfection Technologies Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Transfection Technologies Market Dynamics

3.1.Transfection Technologies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Transfection Technologies Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Transfection Technologies Market, by Technology

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Transfection Technologies Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Transfection Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Transfection Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Lipofection

5.4.2.Calcium Phosphate

5.4.3.Electroporation

5.4.4.Nucleofection

5.4.5.Magnetofection

5.4.6.Gene Gun

5.4.7.Viral

Chapter 6.Global Transfection Technologies Market, by Types

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Transfection Technologies Market by Types, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Transfection Technologies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Types 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Transfection Technologies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Gene Delivery

6.4.2.DNA Delivery

6.4.3.Protein Delivery

6.4.4.SiRNA Delivery

Chapter 7.Global Transfection Technologies Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Transfection Technologies Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Transfection Technologies Market

7.2.1.U.S. Transfection Technologies Market

7.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. Types breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Transfection Technologies Market

7.3.Europe Transfection Technologies Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Transfection Technologies Market

7.3.2.Germany Transfection Technologies Market

7.3.3.France Transfection Technologies Market

7.3.4.Spain Transfection Technologies Market

7.3.5.Italy Transfection Technologies Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Transfection Technologies Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Transfection Technologies Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Transfection Technologies Market

7.4.2.India Transfection Technologies Market

7.4.3.Japan Transfection Technologies Market

7.4.4.Australia Transfection Technologies Market

7.4.5.South Korea Transfection Technologies Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Transfection Technologies Market

7.5.Latin America Transfection Technologies Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Transfection Technologies Market

7.5.2.Mexico Transfection Technologies Market

7.6.Rest of The World Transfection Technologies Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Life Technologies

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. Sigma Aldrich

8.2.3.Lonza

8.2.4.Promega

8.2.5.Qiagen

8.2.6.Bio-Rad

8.2.7.Roche

8.2.8.Polyplus Transfection

8.2.9.Mirius Bio

8.2.10.Maxcyte

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

