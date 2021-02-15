Global Transdermal Patches Market Overview,Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth 2028||Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.), LTS Lohmann

Transdermal patches market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the transdermal patches market.

The information of this industry analysis report covers major technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology organizations. The credible Transdermal Patches report make an effort to fulfil specific and niche requirements of the industry while balancing the quantum of quality with stipulated time and trace major trends at both the domestic and global levels. The large scale Transdermal Patches marketing report helps to achieve unmatchable competitive advantage, build more proficient organizations, and secure lasting results. In spite of industry sector, an expert team serves clients on a wide array of issues.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Transdermal Patches Market are AdhexPharma, ProSolus, Inc., Tapemark, Tesa Labtec GmbH, Nitto Denko Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.), LTS Lohmann, Therapie-Systeme AG, Medherant Limited, Corium International, Inc., Bayer AG, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Aneva Drug Delivery Systems, Abbott Laboratories, Medipatch, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical, Inc., Acrux Limited among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan) announced that the transdermal, pain management patch FENTOSTAPE achieved the primary endpoint of the Phase III clinical study in Japan.

In July 2018, Mylan N.V. (U.S.) launched generic version of Novartis’ Exelon Patch known as Rivastigmine Transdermal System for the treatment of patients suffering from dementia in the US.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL TRANSDERMAL PATCHES MARKET

By Application Cardiovascular CNS Pain Management Dermatology Others

By Technology Electric current Mechanical arrays Thermal Ablation Chemical Enhancers Others

Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Increasing advantages over the oral and ingesting medications is expected to drive the market growth

Non-Invasive and painless administration of medication is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability of the skin to absorb large range of medications is expected to restrain the market growth

Development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application is also expected to restrain the market growth

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Insights of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period Key trends in the market place Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

