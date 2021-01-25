Global Transcriptomics Market Industry Outlook 2026||Illumina, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD

Global transcriptomics market is registering a healthy CAGR of 14.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed due to increase research and development in order to provide better treatment among patients worldwide.

Transcriptomics market research report assists organization gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Global Transcriptomics market report also covers five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global transcriptomics market are

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

Illumina, Inc.,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Beckman Coulter, Inc,

Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD,

Biological Industries,

bioMérieux SA,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc,

Cepheid, Takara Bio Inc.,

Cytognomix, Edico Genome (subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.),

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Siemens AG, QIAGEN,

Merck KGaA, Kapa Biosystems,

Spatial Transcriptomics

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, 10x Genomics acquired Spatial Transcriptomics, Stockholm-based company which is a pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. This acquisition has benefited the company in order to increase their product portfolio by introducing new products. This acquisition has also helped in increase in expansion as they established headquarters and manufacturing into Pleasanton, California

In April 2017, Seven Bridges, a biomedical data analysis company entered in partnership with Spatial Transcriptomics, pioneer in the emerging field of spatial genomics. By this strategic decision the company has made much easier platform for researchers to access, analyze and share massive biomedical data sets which may lead new development in transcriptomics field

Market Drivers:

Increase in wide range of PCR applications in biotechnology industry; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase biomedical research, including disease diagnosis and profiling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increase in diseases worldwide is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increment in mechanical progressions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of investments required for the research in sequencing is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of skilful experts, which is restricting the overall growth of the market

Certain drawbacks of RNA sequencing; which is restricting the overall growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Transcriptomics Market

Transcriptomics Market By Product & Services

Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services

Transcriptomics Market By Technology

Microarray

Real Time-PCR (qPCR)

Sequencing

Transcriptomics Market By Technology

Diagnostics & Disease Profiling

Drug Discovery

Others

Transcriptomics Market By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Government Institutes & Academic Centers

Contract research Organizations (CROs)

Transcriptomics Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Study Objectives Of Transcriptomics Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Transcriptomics Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Transcriptomics Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2019-2026

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Transcriptomics Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Transcriptomics market Overview

Chapter 2: Transcriptomics market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Transcriptomics Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Transcriptomics Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Transcriptomics Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Transcriptomics Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Chapter 15: Appendix

