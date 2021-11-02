Global Trailers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global trailers market reached a value of nearly $56.9 billion in 2018, grown at 6.8% since 2014.

The trailers market consists of sales of trailers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture trailers which are used for the transportation of goods and materials. The trailers industry includes establishments that manufacture trailers such as enclosed trailers, dump trailers, tank trailers, and flatbed trailers.

The trailers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the trailers market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co. KG, Wabash National Corporation, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

The trailers market is segmented by type of trailer, by end-use industry and by geography.

By Type Of Trailer- The trailers market can be segmented by type of trailer

a) Enclosed Trailers

b) Dump Trailers

c) Tank Trailers

d) Flatbed Trailers

e) Other Trailers

By End-Use – The trailers market can be segmented by end-use

a) Paper And Paper Products

b) Pharma Drugs

c) Textile Products

d) Food and groceries

e) Agriculture And Farm Products

f) Chemicals

g) Petroleum And Petroleum Products

h) Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts

i) Metal And Minerals

j) Commercial Machinery

k) Other Products

The trailers market report describes and explains the global trailers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The trailers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global trailers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global trailers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

