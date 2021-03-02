Global Trailer Telematics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Tirsan, Truck-Lite, CalAmp, Astrata, Masternaut

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Trailer Telematics market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Trailer Telematics market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Trailer Telematics market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Trailer Telematics market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Tirsan, Truck-Lite Co., CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut and more – all the leading players operating in the global Trailer Telematics market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Trailer Telematics Market is valued approximately USD xxx billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Telematics is a blend of information technology and telecommunication. Telematics for vehicles offers location information and is used for various business applications. Carriers use telematics to help them control their vehicles, increase driver safety, increase customer loyalty and improve vehicles maintenance. Telematics is now gaining prominence in the truck industry. Increasing demand for safe and crash-free transport, optimizing the management of the fleet, Adoption of commercial vehicle telematics technology, high adoption rates of advanced technology and government mandates for various applications in the field of commercial vehicle telematics are likely to drive the trailer telematics market during the forecast period. The expansion of the commercial vehicle industry is the main driver of trailer telematics market. For instance: According to Statista it is estimated that global commercial vehicle sales reach to 26.37 million in 2018 as compare to 24.97 million in 2017. However, high technology costs and growing concerns about privacy are likely to hinder the telematics trailer market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Trailer Telematics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of Increasing demand for safe and crash-free transport, optimizing the management of the fleet and high adoption rates of advanced technology. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Adoption of commercial vehicle telematics technology, government mandates for various applications in the field of commercial vehicle telematics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Trailer Telematics Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tirsan

Truck-Lite Co.

CalAmp Corp

Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

Masternaut

Descartes

Fleetmatics

Qualcomm

Intel

Philips

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Telematics control unit

Navigation unit

Communication devices

By Vehicle:

Full trailer

Semi-trailer

By Service offered:

Security

Entertainment

Fleet management

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Trailer Telematics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Trailer Telematics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Trailer Telematics Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Trailer Telematics Market, by Vehicle, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Trailer Telematics Market, by Service offered 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Trailer Telematics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Trailer Telematics Market Dynamics

3.1.Trailer Telematics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Trailer Telematics Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Trailer Telematics Market, by Component

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Trailer Telematics Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Trailer Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Trailer Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Telematics control unit

5.4.2.Navigation unit

5.4.3.Communication devices

Chapter 6.Global Trailer Telematics Market, by Vehicle

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Trailer Telematics Market by Vehicle, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Trailer Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Trailer Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Full trailer

6.4.2.Semi-trailer

Chapter 7.Global Trailer Telematics Market, by Service offered

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Trailer Telematics Market by Service offered, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Trailer Telematics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service offered 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Trailer Telematics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Security

7.4.2.Entertainment

7.4.3.Fleet management

7.4.4.others

Chapter 8.Global Trailer Telematics Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Trailer Telematics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Trailer Telematics Market

8.2.1.U.S. Trailer Telematics Market

8.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Vehicle breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Service offered breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Trailer Telematics Market

8.3.Europe Trailer Telematics Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Trailer Telematics Market

8.3.2.Germany Trailer Telematics Market

8.3.3.France Trailer Telematics Market

8.3.4.Spain Trailer Telematics Market

8.3.5.Italy Trailer Telematics Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Trailer Telematics Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Trailer Telematics Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Trailer Telematics Market

8.4.2.India Trailer Telematics Market

8.4.3.Japan Trailer Telematics Market

8.4.4.Australia Trailer Telematics Market

8.4.5.South Korea Trailer Telematics Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Trailer Telematics Market

8.5.Latin America Trailer Telematics Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Trailer Telematics Market

8.5.2.Mexico Trailer Telematics Market

8.6.Rest of The World Trailer Telematics Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. Philips

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Tirsan

9.2.3.Truck-Lite Co.

9.2.4.CalAmp Corp

9.2.5.Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

9.2.6.Masternaut

9.2.7.Descartes

9.2.8.Fleetmatics

9.2.9.Qualcomm

9.2.10.Intel

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

