Global Track and Trace Solutions Market To Be Worth $ 5,692.30 Million By 2027||METTLER TOLEDO, OPTEL GROUP, SEA VISION S.r.l., Xyntek Incorporated, Jekson Vision, RFXCEL.CORP

This comprehensive Track and Trace Solutions industry research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the organizations operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market CAGR,Volume, industry share And size, demand and trend growth, key segments, and key drivers and restrains. New Players in the market are facing tough competition from established international Players as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more.

Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,692.30 million by 2027. Rising adoption of trace and track solutions and technological advancement in track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

The track and trace solutions market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the track and trace solutions market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Some of the major players operating in the track and trace solutions market are Adents, Uhlmann, ANTARES VISION S.p.A., METTLER TOLEDO, OPTEL GROUP, SEA VISION S.r.l., Xyntek Incorporated, Jekson Vision, RFXCEL.CORP., Laetus GmbH, Grant-Soft Ltd., PharmaSecure Inc., Systech, Zebra Technologies Corp., ACG, WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Kevision Systems, SL Controls Ltd, Arvato Systems, Axyway, TraceLink, Körber AG, SAP SE, Siemens, IBM Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., NJM, and Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the track and trace solutions market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Zebra Technologies Corp. launched Zebra MotionWorks Proximity which offers proximity sensing with user-level alerting and contact tracing to enable employers to help protect their employees’ health while in the work environment. This new product launch by the company will increase its credibility in the market.

In May 2020, Zebra Technologies Corp. launched Zebra Motion Works Warehouse which offers increased visibility and predictability in the warehouse operations. This new product launch by the company will increase its credibility in the market.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the track and trace solutions market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for track and trace solutions.

Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

By Product

(Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms);

Application

(Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting);

Technology

(RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes);

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others);

Geography

(North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)

