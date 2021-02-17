Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Significant Trends 2021 ||TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International & Others

Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,692.30 million by 2027. Rising adoption of trace and track solutions and technological advancement in track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities are factors driving the growth of the market Increasing number of products being recalled by various manufacturers and healthcare companies requiring better inventory management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing prevalence of generic and over-the-counter medicine products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals flooding the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the establishment and operations of these solutions is expected to restrict its complete adoption

Increasing consumption of resources to implement the components required for the functioning of this solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

By Product

(Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms);

Application

(Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting);

Technology

(RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes);

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others);

Geography

(North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Track and Trace Solutions Market

8 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Service

9 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Deployment Type

10 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Organization Size

11 Track and Trace Solutions Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

