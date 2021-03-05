Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Research Report: Worldwide Analysis by 2027| Top Competitors-SEA VISION S.r.l., Xyntek Incorporated, Jekson Vision, RFXCEL.CORP

Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,692.30 million by 2027. Rising adoption of trace and track solutions and technological advancement in track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the track and trace solutions market are Adents, Uhlmann, ANTARES VISION S.p.A., METTLER TOLEDO, OPTEL GROUP, SEA VISION S.r.l., Xyntek Incorporated, Jekson Vision, RFXCEL.CORP., Laetus GmbH, Grant-Soft Ltd., PharmaSecure Inc., Systech, Zebra Technologies Corp., ACG, WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH, Domino Printing Sciences plc, Kevision Systems, SL Controls Ltd, Arvato Systems, Axyway, TraceLink, Körber AG, SAP SE, Siemens, IBM Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., NJM, and Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the track and trace solutions market.

For instance,

In June 2020, Zebra Technologies Corp. launched Zebra MotionWorks Proximity which offers proximity sensing with user-level alerting and contact tracing to enable employers to help protect their employees’ health while in the work environment. This new product launch by the company will increase its credibility in the market.

In May 2020, Zebra Technologies Corp. launched Zebra Motion Works Warehouse which offers increased visibility and predictability in the warehouse operations. This new product launch by the company will increase its credibility in the market.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the track and trace solutions market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for track and trace solutions.

Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

By Product

(Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms);

Application

(Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting);

Technology

(RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes);

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others);

Geography

(North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)