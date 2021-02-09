Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts 2027||METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International
Track and trace solutions market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 10.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5,692.30 million by 2027. Rising adoption of trace and track solutions and technological advancement in track and trace solutions are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others.
Track and trace solutions market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with Track and Trace Solutions sales, impact of advancement in the Track and trace solutions and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the track and trace solutions market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Key Pointers Covered in Track and Trace Solutions Market and Forecast to 2027
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Market Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Healthcare Outcomes
- Market Cost of Care Analysis
- Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
- Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market
By Product
(Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms);
Application
(Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting);
Technology
(RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes);
End-User
(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others);
Geography
(North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)
Track and Trace Solutions Market Country Level Analysis
Track and trace solutions market is analysed and market size information is provided by product, solution, application, technology, end user and distribution channel.
The countries covered in the track and trace solutions market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa.
The U.S in North America is expected to dominate the track and trace solutions market due to the high adoption of track and trace solutions by biopharma and pharmaceutical companies and is also dominating in the market and leading the growth in the North America market due to stringent laws imposed by the government for labeling & serialization of goods
Table of Contents:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodologies
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Compliance in Track and Trace Solutions Market
8 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Service
9 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Deployment Type
10 Track and Trace Solutions Market, By Organization Size
11 Track and Trace Solutions Market Analyses, By Vertical
12 Geographic Analyses
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscapes
14 Detailed Company Profiles
15 Related Reports
