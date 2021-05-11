Global Toys Market Trends Analysis Report By Product Type ( Outdoor Sports Toys,Doll and Accessories,Games & Puzzles,Construction Toys) And Segment Forecast 2020 – 2027

Global Toys Market

Consumer products include convenience products, specialty products, unsought products, and shopping products. These goods are mass produced to cater to the needs of various sectors. The consumer goods industry has a significant role to play in the GDP of any economy, especially in the developed regions of North America and Europe. Various trends are shaping the consumer goods industry and are expected to disrupt the industry in the foreseeable future. These trends are essentially efforts of the market players to better engage with their customers in innovative ways. The consumer goods industry is transforming itself into a technology-driven one as consumers prefer to engage with brands digitally. It has become common among consumers to research online and then purchase.

Toys and games are important to build motor skills, and hand-eye co-ordination of babies as well as children. Increase in per capita disposable income as well as high birth rate thereby having positive impact on market growth. Also, toys are helpful in stimulation of colour, sense, texture, and sounds in babies. Toys are categorized into various age groups such as 0-3 Year, 3-5 Year,5-12 Year, and Other.

Commercialization of cartoons such as Ironman, Superman, Spiderman, and Doraemon is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global toys market growth. Increase in disposable income will have the positive impact on market growth. Increase in demand for smart toys is expected to fuel the market growth. Also, high birth rate with rising income is an opportunity to grow toys market across the world. Launch of educational gaming toys such as puzzles which is expected to drive the market during this forecast period.

However, lack of other hobbies and poor academic performance are the restarting factors which are expected to hamper the global toys market growth. Also, rise in counterfeit products will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Toys Market is segmented into product type such as Outdoor Sports Toys, Doll and Accessories, Construction Toys, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Games & Puzzles, and Others, by age group such as 0-3 Year, 3-5 Year,5-12 Year, and Other. Further, market is segmented into distribution channel such as Retail, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others.

Also, Global Toys Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Lego Group, Mattel Inc, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., Takara Tomy Co.Ltd, Hasbro Inc, MEGA Bloks, Monster High, Masked Rider, My Little Pony, and TOMICA

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Outdoor Sports Toys

Doll and Accessories

Construction Toys

Infant and Pre-School Toys

Games & Puzzles

Others

By Age Group

0-3 Year

3-5 Year

5-12 Year

Other

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

