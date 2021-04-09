Global Toxoid Vaccines Market COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Products and Services, Application, and End User, and Geography –Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Integrated BioTherapeutics, Inc

The Toxoid Vaccines report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Toxoid Vaccines report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Toxoid Vaccines report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.
Toxoid vaccines market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives for the treatment of tetanus are the factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global toxoid vaccines market are Bharat Biotech., Ceva, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Grifols, S.A, Zoetis Services LLC., Virbac. Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Integrated BioTherapeutics, Inc., Abbott, Avalon Pharma Private Limited, HAFFKINE BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL CORPORATION LTD, Pfizer Inc, among others.
Objective of the Report
- To identify key players operating in the Toxoid Vaccines market and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies.
- To describe major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the Toxoid Vaccines market and submarkets.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
Market Drivers
- Technological improvement associated with vaccination and immunization are the factor driving the market growth
- Increasing cases of tetanus and diphtheria is another factor accelerating the growth of this market
- Growth in research and development practices will also propel the market growth
- Rising awareness regarding immunization will also contribute as a factor for market growth
Market Restraints
- High R&D cost will hamper the market growth
- Side effects associated with use of toxoid vaccination will also hamper the market growth
- Falling profitability of vaccine manufacturing will also restrict the growth of this market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, a joint-partnership between Sanofi and MSD announced that they have received FDA approval for their VAXELIS which is a pediatric hexavalent combination vaccine, VAXELIS is an active immunization vaccine for the prevention of diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B, and haemophilus influenzae type B invasive disease. It is approved as a 3 dose series which is suitable for children from 6 weeks to 4 years of age
- In October 2015, Pfizer announced the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s quadrivalent meningococcal ACWY vaccines Nimenrix and Mencevax. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide advanced vaccines which can be used for the treatment of serious diseases. This acquisition will help the company to serve better to their customers and strengthen their position in the market
Segmentation: Global Toxoid Vaccines Market
By Disease
(Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis),
Composition
(Monovalent Tetanus Toxoid, Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis, Diphtheria And Tetanus , Tetanus and Diphtheria, Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis),
End- User
(Hospitals, Clinics, Government Organizations),
Age Group
(Paediatric Vaccines, Adult Vaccines),
Dosage
(Quadrivalent, Pentavalent, Hexavalent),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Insights of the report
- CAGR values in the market for the forecast period
- Key trends in the market place
- Major players and brands
- Drivers and restrains of the market
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2027.
