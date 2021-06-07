Global Tower Crane Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, 2021–2028 | by Type, Lifting Capacity & End-user Industry The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the demand for tower cranes in North America and Europe, however, China exhibited significant growth in demand during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tower Crane Market by Type, Lifting Capacity, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global tower crane market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion in 2028 from $6.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for a 46.4% share of the global tower crane market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 233 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11680

Tower cranes are mostly fixed and offer heavy lifting and handling operations on very high heights. These cranes constitute of a vertical mast and an operating jib or arm, along with other components including, a counter jib, an operating cabin, slewing unit, hoist winch, and a hook, which assists in lifting and maneuvering heavy materials and goods efficiently. Tower cranes are mostly widely utilized in the construction of buildings and other structures owing to high demand for material handling and transportation on high elevations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the tower crane market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased construction processes. However, except China, all other countries witnessed a steep decline in demand for tower cranes during 2020.

Key Market Segments

The tower crane market is segmented on the basis of type, lifting capacity, application, and region.

By type, it is classified into self-erecting, luffing jib, hammerhead, and flat top.

By lifting capacity, it is categorized into less than 5 ton, 6 to 10 ton, and more than 10 ton.

By application, it is divided into building construction, infrastructure, energy, and others.

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11680

Key Players

The major players operating in the tower crane industry include Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ENG CRANES Srl, JASO Tower Cranes, Liebherr-International AG, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Global, Sarens n.v./s.a., Terex Corporation, WOLFFKRAN International AG, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com