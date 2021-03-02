Global Torque Sensor Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Trends, Demands, Growth, Production, Supply & Sales – ABB, Crane Electronics, Futek, HBM, Applied Measurements

“

Competitive Research Report on Torque Sensor Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Torque Sensor market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Torque Sensor market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Torque Sensor market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Torque Sensor market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Torque Sensor market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. ABB, Crane Electronics, Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, HBM, Applied Measurements and more – all the leading players operating in the global Torque Sensor market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Torque Sensor Market is valued approximately USD 10.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Torque sensors are devices used to calculate the torque of rotating mechanisms. These instruments are used mostly to calculate the torque level in many machines used in car manufacturing, large production systems, and power generation machines. Torque measurement in propulsion systems is of paramount importance in engine & transmission testing, pump testing, turbine testing and power measurement. Torque sensors have a significant number of applications in automotive applications such as chassis performance, steering systems, dynamometers, transmission and driveline. Torque Sensors Market’s driving factor includes trend towards electric vehicle adoption, upgrading to electric power steering system, trend towards condition-based maintenance and the need for improved fuel efficiency. The key players of global Torque Sensor market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in March 2018, HBM launched T21WN torque transducers based on the strain-gauge technology. It is ideal for laboratory, test shop, and testing applications as well as for the use in production and process monitoring as well as quality assurance. It is expected that the lack of reliable sensors for high-end applications will limit the growth of the torque sensor market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Torque Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Despite the existence of huge automotive and industrial industries, the largest consumers of torque transducers, the North America torque sensor market is anticipated to witness growth over the forecast timeframe. The government requirements for high-quality goods further boost consumer demand and are projected to consume significant quantities of these components. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Increasing Demand for Advanced High-Performance Vehicle, Growing Importance of Torque Measurement, Rising Demand for Torque Sensors for Electric Power Steering (EPS) Systems would create lucrative growth prospects for the Torque Sensor Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Crane Electronics

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology

HBM

Applied Measurements

Honeywell International

Kistler Holding

Sensor Technology

Norbar Torque Tools

Infineon Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Rotary Torque Sensor

Reaction Torque Sensor

By Technology:

Surface Acoustic Wave

Optical

Strain Gauge

Magnetoelastic

By Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Test and Measurement

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Torque Sensor Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Torque Sensor Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Torque Sensor Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Torque Sensor Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Torque Sensor Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Torque Sensor Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Torque Sensor Market Dynamics

3.1.Torque Sensor Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Torque Sensor Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Torque Sensor Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Torque Sensor Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Torque Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Torque Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Rotary Torque Sensor

5.4.2.Reaction Torque Sensor

Chapter 6.Global Torque Sensor Market, by Technology

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Torque Sensor Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Torque Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Torque Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Surface Acoustic Wave

6.4.2.Optical

6.4.3.Strain Gauge

6.4.4.Magnetoelastic

Chapter 7.Global Torque Sensor Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Torque Sensor Market by Product Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Torque Sensor Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Torque Sensor Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Aerospace & Defense

7.4.2.Industrial

7.4.3.Automotive

7.4.4.Test and Measurement

7.4.5.Others

Chapter 8.Global Torque Sensor Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Torque Sensor Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Torque Sensor Market

8.2.1.U.S. Torque Sensor Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Torque Sensor Market

8.3.Europe Torque Sensor Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Torque Sensor Market

8.3.2.Germany Torque Sensor Market

8.3.3.France Torque Sensor Market

8.3.4.Spain Torque Sensor Market

8.3.5.Italy Torque Sensor Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Torque Sensor Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Torque Sensor Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Torque Sensor Market

8.4.2.India Torque Sensor Market

8.4.3.Japan Torque Sensor Market

8.4.4.Australia Torque Sensor Market

8.4.5.South Korea Torque Sensor Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Torque Sensor Market

8.5.Latin America Torque Sensor Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Torque Sensor Market

8.5.2.Mexico Torque Sensor Market

8.6.Rest of The World Torque Sensor Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1. ABB

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2. Crane Electronics

9.2.3. Futek Advanced Sensor Technology

9.2.4. HBM

9.2.5. Applied Measurements

9.2.6. Honeywell International

9.2.7.Kistler Holding

9.2.8. Sensor Technology

9.2.9. Norbar Torque Tools

9.2.10.Infineon Technologies

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

