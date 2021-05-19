Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Advancement ,Demand, Trend, Application and Regional Analysis Report 2020-2027

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market

Topical drug delivery is defined as the delivery of drugs through topical route like skin, mucus membrane or cavities in the body. These are applied topically the body. These drugs are applied locally to avoid the first-pass effect of the drug or for site-specific action. These medications include foams, lotions, creams, gels, ointments, and others. Topical drug delivery has various benefits such as site-specificity, better compliance, eliminating fluctuations in the levels of drugs, and improved suitability for self-medication.

Availability of alternative dug delivery modes for patients and end users expected to hamper the global topical drug delivery market growth. Also, side effects of topical drugs like allergies and rashes, and slow onset of action hinder the growth of global topical drug delivery market growth.

The key operating players in the global Topical Drug Delivery Market are also profiled in detail in the report to offer readers with a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the target market. Major competitive strategies employed by key operating players in the market are described in detail, so that readers can get an accurate image of what is working in the market & what is likely to bring them sustained success. Along with this, the report also of serves the readers with a handy guide to what to avoid in the Topical Drug Delivery Market & remain free from the major concerns plaguing the key players.

Regional Analysis

The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increase of skin diseases like skin cancer, the growing use of contraceptives, and the increase in focus of pharmaceutical companies on the research and development of smart transdermal drug delivery systems, all of which are propelling adoption of topical drug delivery in the region. Also, the North America dominates the market due to the presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies & drug delivery technology providers in the region.

Key Players

Some key operating players are listed in this report such as Bausch Health Companies, Agile Therapeutics, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Cipla, Almirall U.S., Cassiopea, Crescita Therapeutics Inc., 3M, MERCK & CO., Bayer AG, etc. Merger acquisition, partnership, and product launch are some key strategies adopted by the key players & sustain and capture the market share in the global topical drug delivery market. For instance, in December 2020, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. had launched its new Twirla (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system which is a contraceptive patch.

Market Taxonomy

By Product type

Formulations

Semisolid

Creams

Gels

Pastes

Ointments

Lotions

Liquid

Solutions

Suspensions

Solid

Suppositories

Powders

Devices

Transdermal Patches

Transdermal Gels

By Route of Administration

Skin

Ophthalmic

Rectal

Vaginal

Nasal

By End User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Private Clinics

Others

