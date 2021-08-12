The global top robotics market is expected to grow from $59.65 billion in 2020 to $69.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth in the top robotics market is mainly due to the increasing demand for robots from the end-user industries. The market is expected to reach $154.52 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

The top robotics market consists of sales of top robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture industrial and service robotics which are digitized, highly programmable, and capable of moving across in more than three dimensions. Top robotics is the study of robotics, which is complex machine that has been integrated with numerous other disciplines of technology and is used to replace humans in repetitive and dangerous tasks.

The top robotics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the top robotics market are ABB Ltd, Yaskawa, FANUC, KUKA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Honda Motor, Adept Technology, Mitsubishi Electric, Northrop Grumman, Denso, Epson, Universal Robots, Omron Adept, Stäubli, Comau, Yamaha, ST Robotics, CMA Robotics, Daifuku, Neato Robotics, SoftBank Robotics Group, UBtech Robotics, GE Inspection Robotics, and Starship Technologies.

The global top robotics market is segmented –

1) By Type: Top Industrial Robotics, Top Services Robotics

2) By Application: Handling, Welding And Soldering, Assembling And Disassembling, Dispensing, Others

3) By End Use Industry: Autmotive, Electrical And Electronics, Metals And Machinery, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics, Others

The top robotics market report describes and explains the global top robotics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The top robotics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global top robotics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global top robotics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

