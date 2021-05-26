Global Toothbrush Market to Observe Noteworthy Growth Due to Growing Technological Advancements in Toothbrushes – Exclusive Report by Research Dive

Factors Impacting the Market Growth

Growing disposal income, increasing oral diseases, and rising awareness about oral health are fueling the growth of the global toothbrush market. Moreover, increasing popularity of smart devices among the people worldwide is boosting the demand for electric and smart toothbrushes. Rising technological advancements in toothbrushes are giving rise to the addition of a variety of features in smart toothbrushes, which is helping users to keep a track of their oral health problems. All these factors are fueling the adoption of smart toothbrushes which is propelling the market growth.

Moreover, growing technological developments in electric and smart toothbrushes are projected to unlock profitable opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart toothbrushes as well as electric toothbrushes as compared to traditional toothbrushes is likely to obstruct the market growth.

The reports segment the global toothbrush market into various segments and regions for offering thorough analysis of the market.

Rechargeable Smart Toothbrushes Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

Among powering type segment of the smart toothbrush market, the rechargeable sub-segment is projected to grab dominating market share during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of various features of rechargeable toothbrushes such as portability and 20 hours of battery backup.

Personal Smart Toothbrushes Sub-Segment to Experience Significant Growth

Among application segment of the smart toothbrush market, the personal sub-segment is expected to observe widespread growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly due to extensive usage of smart toothbrushes by individuals for deep cleaning of teeth and prevention of oral diseases.

Soft Bristle Type Electric Toothbrush Sub-Segment to Observe Widespread Growth

Among bristle type segment of the electric toothbrush market, the soft bristle type sub-segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the numerous advantages of the soft bristle electric toothbrush such as soft cleaning on the gum tissues and easy cleaning of sensitive and inflammable areas.

Adult Electric Toothbrush Sub-Segment to Grab Highest Market Share

Among end use segment of the electric toothbrush market, the adult sub-segment is estimated to hold a leading market share during the forecast period. The growth of this sub-segment is mainly because of the growing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle among adults due to rising stress levels, which lead to various oral disorders.

North America Region to Dominate the Global Market

The report analyzes the global toothbrush market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America region market is anticipated to dominate the global market during the projected timeframe. The North America region market for smart toothbrush is expected to observe widespread growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of oral health disorders in this region. The North America region market for electric toothbrush is anticipated to generate significant revenue during the forecast period owing to the increasing disposal income of the people, favorable government initiatives, and the existence of leading electric toothbrush manufacturers in this region.

Major Players in the Market:

The reports list some of the leading players functioning in the global toothbrush industry including –

Philips N.V Panasonic BrushBaby Ltd Procter & Gamble. IBP Healthcare iWhite SONIC Chic Shenzhen Risun Technology Co., Ltd. Water Pik, Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company. JSB Healthcare

The reports also cater several industry-leading strategies and tactics such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the top players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in June 2020, Xiaomi, a Chinese multinational electronics company, launched Xiaomi Mi electric toothbrush T100 in India at a highly low price of Rs. 549.

