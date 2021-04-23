Global To Spell Exaltation For The Oculo Facial Rejuvenation Market

Facial aging is a common problem these days. Facial aging is caused d by various factors like sun exposure, smoking and sometimes it is genetic. Increasing unhealthy lifestyle habits like smoking is a major causative agent of facial aging. Photo damage or repeated sun exposure follows smoking in worsening the effect. Furthermore, these factors also significantly and differentially impact volume and skin related facial aging. Growing technology advancements in developing minimally invasive techniques is going to drive the market over the forecast period.

Oculo-facial rejuvenation treatment is an alternative to invasive cosmetic surgeries which are costlier. In comparison to these cosmetic surgeries, filling agents and chemical peels are more consistent and inexpensive. The treatment cost for cosmetic surgery in the US is ten times more than facial rejuvenation done for eyes. For all these reasons the oculo-facial rejuvenation treatment is preferred over cosmetic surgery.

On the other side, there are certain factors that might obstruct the growth of the oculo-facial rejuvenation market. These include lack of skilled physicians to do the appropriate procedure. These techniques require high expertise and should not go wrong as they are sensitive techniques around the area like eyes. Another factor is the risk associated with agents like botulinum toxin and other chemicals used.

The COVID-19 impact on the oculo-facial rejuvenation market was adverse. Very few patients visiting the clinics for Oculo-facial Rejuvenation treatment resulted in limiting the market growth. However the effect is short-lived and is expected to recover by end of 2020.

