Global To Spell Exaltation For The Oculo Facial Rejuvenation Market

The Oculo Facial Rejuvenation Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and minimal downtime with no or minimal adverse effects is expected to drive the oculo-facial rejuvenation market.
Oculo-facial rejuvenation treatment is an alternative to invasive cosmetic surgeries which are costlier. In comparison to these cosmetic surgeries, filling agents and chemical peels are more consistent and inexpensive. The treatment cost for cosmetic surgery in the US is ten times more than facial rejuvenation done for eyes. For all these reasons the oculo-facial rejuvenation treatment is preferred over cosmetic surgery.
On the other side, there are certain factors that might obstruct the growth of the oculo-facial rejuvenation market. These include lack of skilled physicians to do the appropriate procedure. These techniques require high expertise and should not go wrong as they are sensitive techniques around the area like eyes. Another factor is the risk associated with agents like botulinum toxin and other chemicals used.
The COVID-19 impact on the oculo-facial rejuvenation market was adverse. Very few patients visiting the clinics for Oculo-facial Rejuvenation treatment resulted in limiting the market growth. However the effect is short-lived and is expected to recover by end of 2020.
- Botulinum toxin
- Filling agents
- Chemical peels
- Lasers
- Ablative
- Non-ablative
Based on end user Oculo-facial Rejuvenation market is segmented into the following:
- Dermatology Clinics
- Hospitals and Specialty Clinics
By product type, botulinum toxin products and filling agents are the most used products for oculo-facial rejuvenation due to their efficient results. Also, preference of clinically proven products among patients has increased the penetration of botulinum toxin agents and filling agents. Increasing popularity of laser equipment for eyebrow enhancing and or eyebrow correction is also expected to drive the growth of oculo-facial rejuvenation market. Among end users, dermatology clinics is expected to lead the market owning to maximum procedures being performed in independent dermatology clinics.
The oculo-facial rejuvenation market will rapidly grow over the forecast period owing to increased demand for cosmetic facial corrections with intense results with a short recovery time. North America and Europe will lead the oculo-facial rejuvenation market as these regions have advance clinics and adoption of oculo-facial rejuvenation procedure is also more compared to developing regions. These regions are also benefitted with well-established reimbursement policies that makes the penetration of these oculo facial correction techniques higher. Rise in the number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures along with high per capita disposable income will further make these regions a lucrative market. Also, presence of many local key players in these regions expand the growth of oculo-facial rejuvenation market. East Asia and Oceania, are expected to be profitable markets over the forecast period due to growing popularity of facial rejuvenation among people.
- Allergan
- Ipsen Pharma
- Pfizer Inc
- Merz Pharma Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Cynosure Inc
- Revance Therapeutics Inc.
- Fibrocell Inc.
- Elanse
- Medytox
- Shandong Lightyear Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
- Quanta System S.p.A
- Biotec Italia Srl
- Candela
- DEKA M.E.L.A. S.r.l.
- others
