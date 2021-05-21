Global To Help The Paclitaxel Injection Market Stand In A Good Stead

Persistence Market Research, in its report entitled “The Paclitaxel Injection Market”, paves the way for every technological advancement through which the healthcare industry is evolving. While preparing the report, every parameter has been considered – right from the inception of that particular thing in healthcare industry to the end-results and the role modern-day research and technology play therein.

Paclitaxel injection is a gelatinous drug, which is obtained from Pacific yew trees, after chemical synthesis process. It’s a sub-segment of antineoplastic drug class, used to cure cancer in breast, lungs, ovaries, stomach, cervix and other. Paclitaxel infection targets the tubulin, which is small globular protein in the human cell. It should be injected under the supervision of oncologist having experience in chemotherapy. It is not prescribed by the physician if a patient has some allergic disease. Before prescribing this medication physician also confirm that patient is not suffering from high or low-pressure problem. Paclitaxel injection has several side effect such as it cause allergy, decrease the WBC count and also generate blood pressure problems.

The increasing prevalence of cancer is the major driving factor for the significant growth of this market. Paclitaxel injection has better efficiency for the treatment of cancer than other medication, besides that this is also easily available in the market which is responsible for the growth of this market. Major players of paclitaxel injection market are focusing on development of more improved paclitaxel injection which will be a remarkable opportunity for this market to grow. Several adverse effects such as blood clot, allergy, leucopenia, diarrhea and weight loss can restrain the growth of paclitaxel injection market. The high cost of drug, which is less affordable in low economic countries can also hinder the growth of paclitaxel injection market.

The global market of paclitaxel injection is segmented on the basis of indication, end users and geographical region.

Segmentation by Indication

Breast Cancer Cervical Cancer Ovarian Cancer Stomach Cancer Prostate Cancer Lungs Cancer Esophageal Cancer Testicular Cancer Pancreatic Cancer AIDS related Kaposi’s Sarcoma Others



Segmentation by End User

Hospitals Clinics Cancer Research Institute



Segmentation by Region

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Paclitaxel injection market is expected show substantial growth over the forecast period. According to World Health Organization, in 2012 around 8.2 million died due to cancer globally. Based on indication paclitaxel injection market is segmented as breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, lungs cancer, stomach cancer and other. From all indication, breast cancer segment is expected to gain maximum share for paclitaxel injection market due to growing incidences of breast cancer. Based on the end user, paclitaxel injection market is classified as hospital, clinics, and cancer research institute. Among all end user, hospital segment is expected to gain maximum share for paclitaxel injection market.

On the basis of regional presence, global paclitaxel injection market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the paclitaxel injection market due to high prevalence of breast cancer and stomach cancer. Europe and Asia-Pacific then follow this market. Asia-Pacific region is projected to show remarkable growth for paclitaxel injection market. In Asia-Pacific, India and China are major markets due to high population. Paclitaxel injection is the second largest pharmaceutical market in China.

Some of the major players in paclitaxel injection market are Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Inc., Fresenius Kabi SE & Co. KGaA., Strides Arcolab Limited, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Taj Accura Pharmaceuticals, Khandelwal Laboratories Pvt. Lmt., Luye Pharma Group, Youcare Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and BEIJING Union Pharmaceutical Factory.

